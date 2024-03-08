Alliance Health announces partnership with FC Platinum to promote healthy lifestyles through sports

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ALLIANCE Health has announced a partnership with former Premier League champions FC Platinum.

According to Alliance Health managing director Brian Chirema, the collaboration merges two respectable brands in their fields to promote healthy lifestyles through sports.

“Since its establishment in 1995, FC Platinum has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s professionally managed and leading football teams. The team boasts four Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) championship titles, four Challenge Cup trophies, four CAF Champions League qualifications, and two CAF Confederation Cup appearances. FC Platinum has been pivotal in community development initiatives through their Platinum Royals and Under 19 Football Academy.

Alliance Health recognizes the power of sports in fostering a healthy lifestyle and is excited to align with FC Platinum, a team that shares our commitment to excellence and community well-being. This partnership aims to not only elevate health and fitness but also inspire individuals to prioritize their health through the universal language of sports,” said Chirema.

“As we embark on this exciting journey together, we look forward to harnessing the collective strengths of Alliance Health and FC Platinum to introduce innovative health initiatives, wellness programmes, and educational campaigns that will make a positive impact on the lives of athletes, fans, and communities alike. With FC Platinum’s impressive track record and Alliance Health’s expertise in healthcare, we are confident that this collaboration will lead to remarkable achievements both on and off the field. Together, we will strive to create a healthier and happier future for all,” he added.

-@innocentskizoe