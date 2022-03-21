Amacimbi hit hard by dry spell, poor harvest expected   

The contribution of mopane worms to people’s livelihoods has become so significant that outbreaks of the worms create seasonal employment for locals

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

The persistent dry spell across the province has resulted in poor mopane worm harvests which some local communities rely on to sustain their livelihoods.

Despite projections of normal to above normal rainfall in both the first and second-half of the 2021/2022 cropping season, the dry spell has persisted with isolated showers intermittently.

Traditionally, mopane worms (amacimbi/madora) are harvested for subsistence by rural communities but over the past decade, they have increasingly become a commercial commodity.

For communities in Matabeleland South province particularly, mopane worms have become a reliable source of livelihood and nutrition.

Headman Dubane from Gwanda District said they were experiencing a depletion of the commodity as a result of the dry spell.

“Mopane worms thrive when its moist and because of the prolonged dry spell, we have not been able to harvest as much of the mopane worms as we normally do. The rains are the ideal weather condition for the worms to flourish. A lot of people rely on mopane worm harvests to sustain their families, that’s why the worm is so important to us,” he said.

Mopane worms are processed and sold to local urban markets but the market has also extended to South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Europe. The contribution of mopane worms to people’s livelihoods has become so significant that outbreaks of the worms create seasonal employment for locals.

Mopane worm traders and harvesters put up tents and shacks in the forest which become their temporary homes while they are collecting mopane worms.

The worms have also become a source of barter trade for these camp occupants where they give out the mopane worms in exchange for clothes and foodstuffs among other things. It is estimated that in a good season, over 500 tonnes of mopane worms are collected throughout the province with an estimated value of up to US$1 000 000.

Meanwhile, the Gwanda Rural District Council (RDC) is awaiting approval of draft by-laws aimed at commercialising the harvesting of mopane worms in the area, which would help generate revenue for the local authority.

Gwanda RDC says it has since drafted by-laws that will introduce licences to individuals intending to harvest amacimbi under areas of its jurisdiction as a way of monetising the resource.

The local authority’s natural resources officer, Mr Sijabuliso Masango, said they were hopeful that the by-laws will be approved by the Central Government.

“As the local authority we drafted by-laws for the harvesting of amacimbi and we are awaiting approval from the high office,” he said.

Mr Masango said this will ensure the council collects revenue from harvesters who would have to pay for permits at about US$20 per year.

“This will go a long way in boosting our revenue and also it will help in our service delivery,” said Mr Masango.

