Amapiano Ward gets new venue …as a quest to promote local content amplifies

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Amapiano Ward, a platform that was launched last year to promote local music is continuing as organizers have been consistent with organizing events every weekend.

To ensure that as many people attend the events, organizers have introduced a new venue, the Parkview pub and grill (Located along Harare Road) as the initial venue the Sway Bulawayo Pub was secluded.

“We’re slowly growing and have managed to secure a new place starting from 21 January to accommodate as many people. We received feedback that people were struggling to locate the previous venue hence the need to change it,” said DJ Prince Eskhosini.

The Amapiano Ward movement started off as a small project late last year after a series of complaints from the general public and local artists that their music was not being played as much.

“We have quite a number of artists that have come forward to present their music and also come through to support as well as see how their music is being received by the people,” DJ Prince Eskhosini said.

“People have been supportive from the first day and they haven’t stopped in the new year. We’re grateful for their support and are ready to set up at the new venue.”