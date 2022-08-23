Andrea The Vocalist doing the most in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma/Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporters

Andrea The Vocalist’s visit to South Africa is paying off as he has started working on his debut EP and visuals for the track Uhambo which features South African rapper and record producer Aubrey Qwana.

Last Friday, the teenage sensation flew to the neighbouring country for a series of projects. The projects include a collaboration with one-half of Amapiano’s Scorpion Kings DJ Maphorisa and the shooting of visuals for the song Uhambo with Aubrey Qwana.

On Sunday, Andrea The Vocalist commenced the shooting of Uhambo visuals and everything seems to be in line for a successful shoot. The second part of the video was shot yesterday at different locations around Johannesburg.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from South Africa, Andrea The Vocalist’s manager, JBross Entertainment boss, Tendai Joe said the artiste is in safe hands and is enjoying his trip thus far.

“Andrea is enjoying his time here. He doesn’t even recognise how big he is because everywhere we go, people recognise him,” said Tendai Joe.

He said after the shoot with Qwana, Andrea is set to collaborate with DJ Maphorisa and record a few songs for his EP.

“We have three solid new songs, two of which will be bangers and bigger than Uhambo. We expect to have the collaboration with DJ Maphorisa either tonight (yesterday evening) or tomorrow (today) as he had a busy schedule over the weekend,” assured Joe.

One of the songs, Joe said will feature former Idols 2017 finalist, Bothlale with the tracks being produced by Dobby4040.

“The tracks that we’re working on here are part of Andrea The Vocalist’s upcoming EP. This is a project that’s definitely going to leave many in awe of the talent he has,” said Joe.

From images and videos that have been shared of Andrea The Vocalist in South Africa, it is clear that the youngster is having a time of his life. He has been captured shopping at the famous Sandton City mall, boarding the popular Gautrain for the first time, and being chauffeur driven. Yesterday, images of him with Aubrey Qwana were shared leaving many in adoration.

Updating fans on social media yesterday through a video drop, Andrea said he was enjoying his stay and thanked followers for the support they have been giving him.

“Today is day two of my video shoot with Aubrey Qwana. I’ve recorded three songs so far and would like to thank Tinashe Mutarisi who facilitated my trip to South Africa. I’m enjoying my stay here so far. To my followers, thank you for the comments, I’ve been seeing them.”

In support of the artiste’s hustle, one fan by the name of Malvin, upon seeing Andrea in South Africa, gifted him with cash.

Without a doubt, things seem to be falling in place for Tendai Joe and Andrea as Joe recently signed a global distribution deal with The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music. Joe could not hide his joy at putting pen to paper on the deal and said Zimbabwean creatives will benefit from it.

“After signing this deal, I feel as if I’m on top of the world. This is for Zimbabwe and I’m going to help Zimbabwean music go far. I’m looking forward to doing big things and my ultimate goal is winning a Grammy award,” added Joe.

This latest development may just benefit Andrea if his music fits the standards of The Orchard. – @mthabisi_mthire/@eMKlass_49