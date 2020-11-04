Another Covid-19 death recorded in the country

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ONE person died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing to 246 the number of people who have succumbed to the global pandemic in Zimbabwe.

Twenty-one new cases were recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8 410 since the first case was reported in March this year in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 21 new cases were recorded in Bulawayo, Manicaland, Midlands and Matabeleland North provinces.

The only death was reported in Bulawayo, which of late has been the epicenter of Covid-19 cases.

“As of 3 November 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 8 410 confirmed cases including 7 942 recoveries and 246 deaths. Twenty-one new cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours with the seven-day rolling average for new cases rising to 13 from 12 yesterday,” said the Ministry in a statement.

Of the new cases, 19 are local while the other two are returnees from South Africa and Zambia.

There were only three recoveries in Bulawayo and Midlands while the number of active cases is 222.

The Ministry said the national recovery rate was 94.4 percent yesterday.

A total of 745 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done and positivity rate was 2.8 percent.

