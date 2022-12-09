Another feather in cap for volleyball legend Maphosa

By Munyaradzi Munzabwa

ZIMBABWE born volleyball luminary, Thulani Maphosa’s commitment to the development of the game has earned him another feather in his cap, this time globally from Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) who have recognised and declared him as an Instructor.

The latest appointment is an upgrade from the 2019 attained CAVB Coaches Trainer/Instructor breaching the continental limit giving a global effect and widening areas of collaboration in the game.

An appointment letter dated 6 December 2022 in our possession confirmed the appointment:

“Re: FIVB Instructor Appointment

“Dear Mr Thulani Maphosa

“The FIVB has great pleasure to appoint you as a FIVB Instructor. Your candidature was reviewed and recommended by the FIVB Technical and Coaching Commission members to appoint you as FIVB Instructor.

“The FIVB (Federation Internationale de Volleyball) as the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball, hereby declares that Mr Thulani Maphosa, Nationality Swaziland is now recognised as FIVB Instructor (volleyball).

“The FIVB is looking forward to good collaboration, successful guidance and leadership in the delivery of the courses and projects led by you.

“Thanks for your cooperation and support.

“Yours sincerely Steve Tutton (Head of Technical and Development Department)”.

Recommendation for the appointment was supported by the Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and CAVB among others.

Perhaps in his Twelfth Night citation ‘Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them’, William Shakespeare may have been prophetic about people like Maphosa who seem to be earning endless recognition from the game he first loved in the City of Queens and made his cut at Highlanders Volleyball Club.

Having been born without volleyball greatness years ago, Maphosa affiliated to international volleyball through the Eswatini Volleyball Association, achieved that through cumulative efforts and years to probably persuaded the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) to thrust the Instructor greatness upon him.

Indeed, according to Martin Luther King Jr “Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service and Maphosa has more than three decades of service to the game.

This is the second FIVB appointment in seven months after being appointed Malawi national volleyball team head coach in May.

Maphosa also attained the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Instructor badge at course held in Egypt two and a half years ago and is also a serving member of the CAVB Coaches Commission and the first official from the southern Africa to hold such a post in the game.

By virtue of the CAVB role, Maphosa also works with Zone VI in volleyball technical collaboration.

In his 15 years in Eswatini, the Bulawayo-born Maphosa scooped several international and local gold, silver and bronze medals with various clubs and the national team.

Maphosa relocated to Malawi in 2019 after spending 14 years in Eswatini and his passion for the game saw him rising to become a Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) coaches’ trainer two years ago.