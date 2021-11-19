Armed robbers get away with US$6 000 and R11 600

19 Nov, 2021 - 16:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Armed robbers get away with US$6 000 and R11 600

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube, Online Reporter

TWO men armed with a gun and a knife attacked a family in Beitbridge and fled with US$6 000 and R11 600.

Police, in their twitter page, confirmed the incident which occurred on November 17 at around 2PM.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 17 November at 2PM in Beitbridge. Two unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol and a knife forced open a locked sliding door at a house in Eastview.

“The suspects attacked three complainants who were sleeping in different bedrooms before demanding cash. Cash amounting to US$6070 and R11600 and five cellphones were stolen,” he said.

Police have urged members of the public to desist from storing large sums of money in their homes to avoid being targets of robbers.

@DubeMatutu

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting