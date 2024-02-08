Armed robbers shot, cattle rustlers intercepted

Peter Matika and Suku Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Writers

THREE notorious armed robbers linked to a series of armed robbery cases were fatally shot during a shoot-out with police in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province on Tuesday while two cattle rustling suspects were intercepted near Bulawayo yesterday morning transporting 19 head of cattle which were reportedly stolen from Insiza District.

The armed robbery trio, Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube died upon admission at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital while the fourth accomplice, Simelweyinkosi Dube escaped during the shootout.

The gang is linked to two robbery cases involving US$81 800 and R25 000 and an attempted murder case where they injured three police officers during a shootout.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shoot-out which occurred in the Makwe area of Gwanda at around 12pm.

“We confirm the death of Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube during a shootout incident, which occurred at Tuli River, Gwanda,” he said in a statement.

“Detectives from CID homicide Bulawayo acted on received information and intercepted four armed robbery suspects who were travelling in a green and white Toyota Hiace near Tuli River en route to Freda Mine.

“On seeing the detectives, the suspects started to fire towards the police officers, and a shootout ensued. Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube, and Ntokozo Ncube were shot and were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where they died upon admission,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the police managed to recover a revolver 38 SPL with two live rounds, three empty cartridges and two pellet guns from the suspects’ vehicle.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects were linked to two robbery cases and an attempted murder case.

“In one of the robbery cases, which occurred on 30 June 2023 at Insindi Ranch House where the suspects who were armed with pistols, a hunting knife, knobkerrie and pepper spray attacked two victims before stealing US$7 800 cash, a FN 9mm pistol with a magazine of 13 rounds, a Cadix 38 revolver and jewelry valued at US$200,” he said.

“In another robbery case, which occurred on 1 January 2024 in Plumtree, the suspects who were armed with firearms attacked a victim before stealing US$74 000, R25 000 and a motor vehicle.

“The suspects are also linked to a case of attempted murder, which occurred in Cowdray Park on 1 August 2023, where three police officers were injured during a shootout,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect who is still at large to contact the police. Asst Comm Nyathi also urged members of the public to report movements of criminal syndicates to the police national complaints desk on 0242- 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 192 or to report to any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, in the cattle rustling incident, euphoric scenes gripped the Bulawayo Central Police Station in the morning as members jostled to catch a glimpse of the two suspected cattle rustlers and the truck that was parked in front of the station with cattle.

Residents waited patiently while jeering obscenities directed at the suspects outside the station.

Some took selfies, while some recorded real-time videos to share news of the development with family and friends across the country and beyond. Detectives who were transporting the two suspects in a police vehicle were swarmed by residents who forced their way to take pictures.

Members of the public only scattered shortly after 9:30AM after police transferred the suspects and the truck with cattle to a different station.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Edmore Bhibhi (49) and Farai Pambukani (28) both from Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb and attributed their capture to a tip-off by an alert Insiza Rural District Council worker.

The police intercepted and arrested the duo in the wee hours of Wednesday after they tried to use the cover of night to illegally transport a herd of 19 cattle with an estimated value of US$7 600 to a yet-to-be-established destination.

According to police, the council employee, (name supplied) had just knocked off late from work on Tuesday evening and had suspicions over a lingering truck loaded with cattle that made him confront the suspects.

“His attention was drawn to a truckload of cattle and he decided to investigate its business in the area. He questioned the two and asked them to produce documents to prove they were legally transporting cattle but they told him that they would produce the documents to the police,” said Insp Ncube.

“Thereafter, the man decided to call the police after the two refused to co-operate and drove off. He then decided to follow them, all the while trying to call the police in Fort Rixon to intercept them.”

He said when Bhibhi and Pambukani realised they were being trailed, they went off road in a bid to avoid encountering police along the Bulawayo-Harare tollgate.

“While in pursuit, the worker decided to call the police in Bulawayo who then reacted swiftly and intercepted the truck, leading to their capture,” said Insp Ncube.

“Upon being interrogated police discovered the vehicle had 19 head of cattle, 13 cows and six oxen.”

He commended the alert members of the public and close co-operation with the police in thwarting stock theft saying Bulawayo will never be an open market and haven for stolen cattle.

“We applaud the efforts by the public in preventing and fighting crime. This is a step in the right direction and we want to continue working together until we beat crime,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police are still carrying out investigations on the matter, as they are yet to establish who was in Bhibhi and Pambukani’s syndicate.

“They are in custody and are assisting police with investigations. Although two of the two cattle have since died, we would appreciate the informant who is part of our public and stakeholders’ team in promoting law enforcement,” said Insp Ncube.

The development comes at a time when the police have noted with concern the rise in organised cattle rustling syndicates. Last week it came out that one farmer from Umguza District, Mr Kindness Ndlovu, had been left counting losses after the rustlers raided his farm and stole 50 head of cattle on different occasions since the beginning of last year.

“The arrest of these two shows that working closely with locals, police have escalated the fight against the criminals,” said Insp Ncube.

There are fears that the stolen cattle are slaughtered and then flooded into the market in Bulawayo. So daring are the cattle rustlers that in some instances they leave evidence in the form of cowbells, heads, hooves, and ear tags where they would have slaughtered the stolen animals.

Cases of stock theft are rampant across Zimbabwe with rustlers hitting farmers hardest in border areas where they work with cross-border syndicates to steal livestock.

On average, between 5 000 and 10 000 cases of livestock theft are reported each year in the country according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Stock Theft Unit.

The unit has over the years intensified its campaigns, deployments, and community-based initiatives to fight animal theft, which is causing huge losses to farmers, and high levels of anxiety in communities that have built their flock over the years.