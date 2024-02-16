Armed robbers steal $4,400 worth of lithium batteries from Silobela Clinic; stolen vehicle recovered after accident

Midlands Bureau

THREE armed robbers pounced on Malisa Joseph BB Clinic in Silobela and got away with three lithium batteries with US$4 400.

The batteries were however recovered after the robbers dumped the vehicle they had loaded them into when it was involved in an accident.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“ZRP confirms receiving a report of robbery in which three men armed with an iron bar and okapi knives pounced at BB Clinic in Silobela and got away with three lithium batteries worth US$4 400. The incident occurred on February 10 at about 11:30PM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Mark Masuthu (50) who is a security guard at the clinic was on duty.

“It is alleged that at about 11:30 PM, he was approached by three men who were armed with an iron bar and knives. The three grabbed him before tying his hands with an electric cable. They entered the clinic rooms where they took three lithium batteries, loaded them into their silver grey Mazda 3 vehicle registration number ADT 7539, and drove away,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Masuthu managed to untie himself and reported the matter to the police.

He said police recovered the motor vehicle after it was involved in an accident and dumped along Kwekwe- Nkayi road.

“The vehicle was searched and the stolen three batteries were recovered. The Police are appealing to anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects to approach any nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.