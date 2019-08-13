Artistes showcase talent at The Rigged Vocals

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Up-and-coming artistes in Bulawayo will tonight showcase their vocal talents at The Rigged Vocals taking place at Life Spring Church.

The event at the church situated on Fife Street between 11th and 12 avenues is a brainchild of James Mashamba, the founder of Dumisa gospel music group.

Mashamba said the event is expected to kick off at 5pm with an entry fee of ZW$15.

“Having seen the challenges faced by Bulawayo artistes, especially financially, it is my hope to capture the attention of the corporate world through this event. I want to see the artistes’ music reaching wider audiences,” Mashamba said.

The inaugural event, Mashamba said, was inspired by The Four, an international music show that focuses on individual’s vocal skills.

Performing tonight are musicians Nicola Joanetta Thakata, Rudo Nyoni, Ndumiso Masuku, Celine Muzarabani, Thembeka Ncube, Nyasha Ncube, Larry Mukondo and Lillian Sindisiwe Masuku. The musicians will showcase their talents so that they can be known as some of them are still underground artistes. — @waynecas