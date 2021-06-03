Arubi, Madanhanga survive chop as Karuru sinks

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwean pair of goalkeeper Washington Arubi and midfielder Farai Madanhanga starred for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in their hard-fought goalless draw against Chippa United to avoid the relegation playoffs heading into the final matches of the season this weekend.

TTM, who bought Bidvest Wits’ Premiership franchise before the start of the 2020/21 season, flirted with relegation for the better part of the season, and Arubi has particularly been credited for keeping his side in the topflight with some stunning saves.

The draw took TTM’s points’ tally to 30, four points clear of the relegation play-off slot occupied by Chippa.

TTM play their last match of the season against third-placed Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

While TTM celebrated their survival, another Limpopo-based club Black Leopards, home to Warriors’ attacking midfielder Ovidy Karuru, were officially relegated from the topflight following their 3-1 defeat to Cape Town City.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean defender Divine Lunga, midfielder Danny Phiri and striker Knox Mutizwa, missed out on securing continental football when their Golden Arrows side lost 2-3 away to Kaizer Chiefs.

Former Warriors’ captain Willard Katsande featured in Chiefs’ victory.

Arrows slipped a place down the ladder into fourth, with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, who beat Baroka 2-1, dislodging them from the Caf Confederations Cup slot.

To regain third place, Arrows have to pray that Pirates lose their last match of the season against TTM, while they beat Stellenbosch.

Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi was the only Zimbabwean who played the entire match, as SuperSport United beat Maritzburg United 2-0.

Left-back Onismor Bhasera and striker Evans Rusike were on the bench for SuperSport. – @ZililoR