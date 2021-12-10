Ashleigh Love back with a bang!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER announcing that she is focusing more on her solo career last year, vocalist Ashleigh Love (real name Ashleigh Manyakaidze) has kept that promise as she released a single titled Raining on Wednesday.

The artiste dropped the visuals and the audio simultaneously on YouTube.

Known for her association with Creme Voices, Ecstacy, Outfit Band, Roots and Image Music, Ashleigh Love has taken it upon herself to further her career beyond the aforementioned bands.

The Zvishavane-born, Bulawayo-based artiste said meeting Bulawayo producer Black Orient during the lockdown last year was the turning point in her solo career and that is how Raining was born.

“During the strict lockdown, everyone had all the time in the world and I got to know Black Orient through social media. This is the time when both of us were famished to get back in the game after some time off.

“Working with him also brought in versatility in the sense that I usually produced traditional music, but he has gotten me out of my comfort zone,” said Ashleigh.

On what the subject matter of the song entails, the artiste who was part of the house band for the inaugural Bulawayo Arts Awards and Skyz Metro FM Awards last year had this to say: “Raining is a song about hope and bravery in the face of adversity.

Sometimes, life can be everything straightforward and it’s one’s mandate to keep the fire burning and know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a song about belief.”

The song is part of Black Orient’s weekly programme of releasing songs till the turn of the New Year. — @eMKlass_49