Aston Villa applauds Nakamba

Mbulelo Mpofu
MARVELOUS Nakamba’s parent club Aston Villa have sent a congratulatory message to the Zimbabwean International after Luton Town FC, the club he is loaned at secured promotion to the Premier League, beating Coventry City 6-5 after a penalty shootout in the SkyBet Championship play-off final.
Posting in their official Twitter account, the Lions applauded Nakamba.
“Congratulations, @Nakamba_11” read the post.
In January, Nakamba joined Luton Town on a six-month loan deal. The Zimbabwean midfielder, who started and played the entire 90 minutes against Reading was voted the Luton Town Player of the Month for March and also won the Player of the Match accolade in his team’s come-from-behind 3-1 win over Blackpool on April 10. – @MbuleloMpofu