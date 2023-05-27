Aston Villa applauds Nakamba

Mbulelo Mpofu

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s parent club Aston Villa have sent a congratulatory message to the Zimbabwean International after Luton Town FC, the club he is loaned at secured promotion to the Premier League, beating Coventry City 6-5 after a penalty shootout in the SkyBet Championship play-off final.

Posting in their official Twitter account, the Lions applauded Nakamba. “Congratulations, @Nakamba_11 ” read the post.