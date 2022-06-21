Att Bulawayo actors: Cast wanted for Izolo drama series

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

With more and more television stations being launched in the country, content creators have been afforded a platform to showcase their productions.

This is also creating jobs for actors who are being sought for various roles in drama series.

The latest is Izolo, a TV series that is centered on family drama, greed, power, and wealth in the Mulena Family. The soapie which is seeking actors will be shot in Bulawayo with a cast entirely from Bulawayo.

The production team includes executive producer Eddie Ndhlovu and producers Talent Chitauro, John Mabuyane, Peter Chester, and Rasquesity.

Said Ndhlovu who is also behind the hit Wenera production: “We’re holding Izolo auditions at the Bold and Beautiful Salon (111 Fife St between 11th and 12th Ave) in Bulawayo on Saturday and are inviting those who think they have what it takes to be part of the production to come through.”

He said the backdrop of Izolo is the fight for inheritance in the Mulena family with a business world centered on the taxi, gold-mining, and guest house businesses.

“The characters include Sibusiso Mulena (65), Betina Mulena (55), Sbusiso Mulena Jnr (35), Khetiwe (33), Zenzo (30), Nomvula (50), Calab (30), Sinikiwe (48), Andile (30), Kagiso (30), Anesu (45), Tamuka (18) and Mthandazo (60).” – @mthabisi_mthire