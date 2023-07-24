Australia commits to help Zimbabwe art

Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Minoli Perera (centre) flanked by Regional Vice President at Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Louis John Herbst (left) and ZNCC Vice Chairman Joseph Scott at the “For Our Elders” Art Exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Wednesday

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

Australia represented by its ambassador to Zimbabwe, Minoli Perera has reinforced its commitment to supporting local visual and fine art.

Such an assurance was exhibited last week when the Australian Embassy roped in the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo for its NAIDOC (National Aborigines’ and Islanders’ Day Observance Committee) Week celebrations.

The NAIDOC Week celebrations are an important annual fixture, held across Australia in the first week of July (Sunday to Sunday), as a way of revelling and recognising the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The celebrations began in 1920.

The theme for this year’s celebrations was, “For Our Elders” with an emphasis on recognising the elderly as cultural knowledge holders, pioneers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers, and most importantly, important cogs of the community.

To celebrate such an event, NGZ called upon elderly artists to exhibit their works at the gallery with pieces of art from the 1970s right through the turn of the millennium on full display.

The “For Our Elders” Art Exhibition, was curated by the Foundation of the Friends of the Gallery with the support of the Australian Embassy.

Invited patrons got a chance to tour and see various art pieces from the artistic elders including Voti Thebe (sandstone), Charles Msimanga (mixed media), Newman Ndlovu (oil on canvas), Alex Lambert (pastels), and Berry Bickle (mixed media).

In her keynote address, Perera expressed the importance of forging cultural exchange-based relations among Zimbabwe and Australia.

“We are very proud to partner with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe here in Bulawayo to celebrate NAIDOC Week under the theme, ‘For Our Elders’. Our embassy looks forward to our continued partnership with the Gallery here in Bulawayo,” she said.

In attendance were distinguished guests including revered historian Pathisa Nyathi, regional vice-president at Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Louis John Herbst, ZNCC vice-chairman Joseph Scott and European Film Festival Zimbabwe co-ordinator, Gilmore Tee.

After the exhibition, class went into session when patrons were taught about the Aboriginal people from Australia through a feature documentary titled, Ablaze shedding light on Australian history which formed the basis of the National NAIDOC celebrations.

The film, a Melbourne International Film Festival Production was about Bill Onus’ struggle for recognition for the Aboriginal people and the need to end the cultural psychosis that bedevilled Australia back in the day.

For a long time, the NGZ has made it its goal to nurture positive relations with European embassies under the watchful care of its director Silenkosi Moyo. Such a move has produced positive results with Bulawayo-based painter, Nonhlanhla “Nonny” Mathe touring and organising three exhibitions in Ahaus, Germany, a typical example of the enormity of such partnerships. – @MbuleloMpofu