BAA nomination humbles Lorraine Stot

FAST-rising gospel musician Lorraine Maplanka-Stot says she is humbled by receiving two Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs) nominations as it is an assurance that she is doing something right.

The singer, who sings in a group known as Women of Valour with the help of her husband Blessing Stot, is nominated in the Outstanding Female Artiste category and Outstanding Song of the Year for her song Bekezela.

Speaking on the nominations, Lorraine said: “It’s humbling and it has made me realise that music is a powerful tool which must be used for the right reasons.

“To be nominated is an honour because it means among the talented artistes in the industry, my work stood out.”

Her Bekezela song is going head-to-head with Ebunandini by Zinjaziyamluma, Bambelela by Novuyo Seagirl, Banjalo Abantu by Cal_Vin and Ethandweni by Makhosi 10. Bekezela is a song that encourages people not to lose hope.

“Bekezela is a song of hope written by my husband and a colleague Bafana Dladla from South Africa. It speaks to any situation and reminds people to face life head on, regardless of what they’re going through,” she said.

Lorraine’s music journey started in 1999 when she joined the church music team as a primary school student.

At High school, she became the choir leader at Bulawayo Adventist High School and featured in a number of projects before releasing her debut album in December 2016.

Titled Chronicles of a Worshipper, the album contained hit songs Makadunyiswe and Singing Glory which dominated the gospel charts.

2017 was a good year for her as she received three awards namely BAA Outstanding Gospel Artist, Skyz Metro Female Artiste of the Year and Skyz Metro Best Music Sound Production for Makadunyiswe.

For this year, Lorraine said she is not slowing down as she has a lot of projects she is working on including a second album titled Collaborations in Worship.

Lorraine, who is Takesure Zamar’s former Worship Addicts backing vocalist, has a passion to see women prosper in gospel music through her Women of Valour which recorded its first DVD album in May 2017.