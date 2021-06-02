Baf daily programme

WHAT’S happening at the Bulawayo Arts Festival today?

THE second edition of the Bulawayo Arts Festival kicks off today and it is promising to be an exciting action-packed event that will mostly be staged virtually. Below is a rundown of the first day’s events.

Small City Hall

From 3PM, arts groups — Extra Mile Dance and Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble will entertain fans.

BAFTV Online

As from 6PM, artistes from Gwanda — Khoi Khoi, Bhadilah, Uswidiwodwa, GDA Fire, Zhezhingtonz, Bry, Sbhevara, Shallar and Pamellah will showcase their talents at an event that will be streamed online on the Baf Online YouTube and Facebook accounts.

At 8PM, there will be a music show hosted by Perfect Nkiwane on the same platforms. It will feature performances by DeLukes, Pamellah, Nyasha David, Sylent Nqo, Nate, Mzistoz Mfanafuthi, KidThrill, Cliff Jeans, Fab G Umshanakagogo, Judith Gurura, Cee Jay, Simunye Artsand Mzoe7.