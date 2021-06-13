Basketball Union of Zimbabwe puts in place 3 a-side structures

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BASKETBALL Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) says it has put in place structures that will see the fast growth of 3×3 basketball in the country.

The 3×3 basketball is a new version of the game played by three players a-side and scoring in one basketball hoop.

Each game is 15 minutes long or ends when one team reaches 21 points, whichever comes first.

With the discipline recently becoming an Olympic sport and being adopted by the African Games, it’s basketball 3×3 commission president Tracey Phiri’s belief that the time has come for all local basketball stakeholders to come on board and embrace the 3 a-side format.

“With this format of the game recently being included as an Olympic sport, we look forward to introducing the game and developing it from grassroots to the elite level. Structures have been set up to see this version of the game grow. It is my wish to see schools, youths and clubs playing the game around Bulawayo. With FIBA structures our players are recognised on the FIBA 3×3 platform and contribute to our (Zimbabwe) 3×3 rankings in Africa and the World,” said Phiri.

The Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) had planned a tournament to be staged at Khanyisile Sports Centre next weekend, but the event could be affected by the latest lockdown restrictions announced by the Government banning every other gathering except funerals.