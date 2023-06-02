Bata Stadium green lighted to host CPSL matches

Sports Reporter

BATA Stadium in Gweru, Midlands province, home to top flight side Sheasham FC will have its gates re-opened when they host Herentals in a league encounter on Saturday.

Following an inspection by the Zifa First Instance Body (FIB) earlier this week, a decision has been made to have Sheasham play their home games at Bata.

The stadium was initially given the green light by the FIB to host league games and the side, even hosted Highlanders in a match that ended nil all.

But barely a week later, the PSL Emergency Committee suspended the use of the stadium till all the work at the Stadium is complete.

Some of the work that needed to be done at Bata Stadium included.

Clearing of debris, continuous maintenance of the turf (playing surface), equipping of the doping control room, completion of terraces, use of quarry stones in the parking areas, use of non-slippery material on the tunnel pathway and complete signposting of the facility.

Sheasham already face disciplinary action from the PSL after they failed to show up for a match against Caps United which had been scheduled for Mandava Stadium. They are most likely to be fined and at the same time lose points.

PSL Matchday 12 fixtures

Friday: Simba Bhora v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Herentals (Bata).

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Greenfuel v FC Platinum (Gibbo), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery).