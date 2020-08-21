BAZ shortlists ZTN, KeYonna for TV licences

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMPAPERS Television Network (ZTN) and Fair Talk Communications KeYonna Tv have been shortlisted as some of the applicants to be interviewed during a public inquiry for the six free-to-air national commercial television licences.

In February this year, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) called for applications for six free to air national commercial TV channels and if awarded, each licence will be 10 years long.

Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd is a media house fully-integrated with a footprint in publishing and digital, radio broadcasting, printing and packaging and now, television broadcasting.

ZTN which has been very active on social media, especially Facebook where they have been airing most of their programmes, is headed by seasoned journalist, Nomsa Nkala.

Zimpapers public relations and corporate affairs manager Beatrice Tonhodzayi confirmed the development.

“We’ve been shortlisted and are looking forward to the public inquiry. Zimpapers has been preparing for this for the past couple of years,” said Tonhodzayi.

Meanwhile, Fair Talk Communications, the parent company of Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM are also elated to be on the shortlist of applicants.

Their television station KeYonna Tv was among applicants that have been shortlisted by BAZ for the public hearing set to take place on a date yet to be announced by the parastatal.

Fair Talk Communications acting chief executive officer, Godwin Phiri said they were elated adding that the television station will naturally be based in Bulawayo.

“We believe that we submitted a very competitive bid and we certainly look forward to participating in the public hearings. I must add that if we do get the licence, our television station will be based right here in Bulawayo, although it will be a national licence,” said Phiri.

He said they were going to be a very competitive player when given the licence.

“We believe that with the experience and brand we have developed with our radio programming business, we’re certainly a competitive player. We also believe that our performance in the public hearings stage will show that we are a serious player worthy to be considered and worthy to receive a licence from BAZ,” said Phiri.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services challenged parastatals under its ministry and stakeholders to ensure that they facilitate a two-way communication process between the government and the people, by licensing more television and radio players to achieve this objective.

This process is part of efforts by the Government to open up the airwaves and promote freedom of expression and dissemination of diverse views as envisaged in the Constitution of Zimbabwe.