BCC appoints Financial Director

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo city council has appointed Mr Tennyson Mpunzi as the Finance Director starting from 1 May 2023.

Mr Mpunzi replaces the retired Mr Kimpton Ndimande who was the Director of Finance from 2010 to January 2023.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said:

“The City of Bulawayo is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tennyson Mpunzi to the position of Finance Director with effect from the 1″ May 2023.’’

His profile from the local authority reads:

“Mr Mpunzi is a holder of a Master of Business Administration Degree with the National University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting with the Midlands State University.

“He also holds a Diploma in Accountancy with the Southern Africa Association of Accountants and another from the Chartered Governance and Accounting Institute of Zimbabwe in Public Sector among other various professional and academic qualifications,” said Mr Dube.

“He is a final year PhD student majoring in Risk Management. He joined the City of Bulawayo as a Clerical Assistant and has held several positions which include: Audit Assistant, Senior Audit Assistant, Internal Auditor and Senior Internal Auditor He was appointed Chief Internal Auditor and was the Acting Deputy Financial Director before his promotion to Assistant Finance Director a position he held till his appointment as Finance Director of the City of Bulawayo replacing Mr Kimpton Z. Ndimande who has since retired.”

Mr Dube described Mr Mpunzi as an astute and seasoned public accounting specialist with substantial experience in developing and implementing financial systems, risk management strategies and processes and developing effective, robust financial policies along with control procedures.

“He has financial management experience in preparing Municipal Budgets, managing income and expenditure accounts and managing financial data, financial planning and strategy and managing internal controls.

He is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Zimbabwe (and a member of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board.’’