BCC ultimatum jolts condemned building owners

Some of the dilapidated buildings in the Bulawayo CBD

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

COATED in red dust and rust, ceilings falling apart with peeling paint on the walls due to years of decay, the derelict buildings are an eyesore in Bulawayo’s city centre.

For years, the owners have been neglecting the buildings resulting in the properties falling into disrepair. In some entryways, a visitor is greeted by a stench emanating from bat droppings.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has since engaged owners of the buildings to spruce them up and so far, 30 property owners out 51 have started complying with the local authority’s directive.

According to council, those who fail to heed the call are charged a penalty fee of $21 256,80.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday went around the city centre observing the state of some of the structures listed as condemned by council.

One of the abandoned buildings situated at corner Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street/11th Avenue has been targeted for demolition after it was razed by fire in June 2017. The local authority has condemned the building as unsafe and an eyesore.

Vagabonds have turned the shell of the gutted building into their home with passers-by relieving themselves in one of the rooms.

The news crew observed that there were glass pieces from broken window panes littering the concrete floors and the zinc roofing sheets lay blackened and twisted on the ground.

Several buildings along Railway Avenue, most of which were built during the colonial era, are derelict with ceiling boards collapsing. In most buildings visited by Chronicle, remains of what must have been beautiful paintings are still seen on the walls of these dilapidated structures.

What used to be the Great Northern Hotel, which was built in 1912, is in a desolate condition.

The hotel used to be the watering hole for generations of railwaymen. The hotel is not the breathtaking sight it once was, but the name can still be seen plastered on what remains of its facade.

Chronicle also spoke to selected homeless people occupying some of the dilapidated and seemingly abandoned buildings near the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Station.

“For the past three years, I have sleeping on the veranda of this building. It seems the owners of this property are neglecting their property. As you can see for yourself, part of the ceiling is collapsing, gutters are now rusty due to years of decaying,” said Mr Tanatswa Munemo.

Mr Ngonidzashe Moyo, a security guard manning one of the buildings along Railway Avenue said: “From the way these buildings are dilapidated, one would conclude that they have long been abandoned. You find pigeons nesting inside with a family of cats living in these premises.”

BCC corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the structural integrity of buildings and appearance of properties in the city centre is important in terms of attracting investors to the city.

She said in terms of Town and Country Planning Act, council is obliged to act on dangerous buildings.

“As council, we have since approached the court seeking an order to demolish buildings which we deem to be not safe and an eyesore in the city centre.

“One such building that we have applied to the courts for its demolition is Number 65 Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street because it is a danger to the public,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the building, which is owned by Nicktrend Investments Services, should be flattened within 30 days of notifying its owners in line with the city’s by-laws as it risked collapsing.

“As per the Model Building By-Laws (1977) Chapter 2, Section 48, the building had been deemed to be a potential source of danger to the public,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the owners of the building should engage structural engineers if they object to the demolition of the building. Nicktrend Investments Services will incur the cost of the demolition.

Mrs Mpofu said council is continuously monitoring structural integrity and legality of construction of buildings on a daily basis with appropriate notices having been served to some of the property owners.

“Penalties have been charged on some property owners that have remained defiant. However, it should be noted that the city centre is the face and economic focal point of the city. As such it is prudent that owners maintain the status in order to also attract investors,” she said

“As such structural integrity of buildings and appearance of those properties is important. However, for the illegal developments in the suburban areas, our building inspectors are stationed out there in the communities to help out in building compliance by the public.”

Mrs Mpofu said out of the 51 dilapidated buildings in the city centre, 30 properties are currently at various levels of compliance.

She said council has also identified 21 illegal structures, comprising mostly of churches which have sprouted in the city’s western suburbs.

The penalty fee for erecting Illegal structures is pegged at $42 513,[email protected]