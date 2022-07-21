Be afraid, be very afraid…Highlanders are finding their element

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LOSING a match stings for Highlanders FC, failing to stop the 31-game winless streak with a defeat away to Whawha hurts, but despite the loss, there were plenty of positives from Ascot Stadium.

Bosso went down 2-1 against the prison wardens, with all three goals coming in the first half.

Highlanders had their plans of ending the unwanted barren run on the road down in flames when striker Stanley Ngala got an unnecessary first half red card.

But despite playing with a man down for the better part of the match, Highlanders managed to stand up to Whawha on a watered pitch that made it hard for Bosso to enjoy their passing game.

Highlanders coach Baltermar Brito kept encouraging his boys to stick to their game plan of patient build-ups and with a bit of luck they could have won the match.

Without taking anything away from relegation threatened Whawha, Highlanders showed class in terms of tactical and technical prowess, something that did not go unnoticed by their fans who had filled up Ascot Stadium.

It is very clear that Highlanders’ players are taking in the coach’s instructions. They are finding their element and other teams should be afraid to face Bosso because it is now clear that the players have their confidence back.

That elusive win outside Bulawayo is coming and when it does, there will be no stopping Bosso, the players believe.

It was Highlanders’ second away match since Brito arrived and things were not made easy as the players had to contend with a deliberately watered pitch that affected their game plan.

The slippery and muddy pitch and poor finishing didn’t help Bosso players as they kept losing balance in crucial areas.

This is not the first time that Bosso have gone swimming in a waterlogged pitch, groundsmen that look after Baobab Stadium somehow forgot to turn off the sprinklers and that saw Highlanders drawing 1-1 with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Such dirty tactics are not new and they won’t stop. Brito and his charges should be ready to play in wet and muddy pitches meant to disrupt their passing game.

And they should not only be mentally prepared, players must be encouraged to invest in soft ground boots as they are ideal for such pitches.

In wet conditions, boots with added grip and traction provide optimum stability for players.

The wetter and softer the ground, the longer the studs, especially for forwards. Longer studs will allow the Highlanders’ players to be more secure on the field.

If Highlanders are to end their 31 winless run away from Bulawayo which dates back to 2018, getting ideal boots is a must. Highlanders’ last league win outside Bulawayo was on July 22, 2018 when they edged Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

This season Highlanders have played nine out of Bulawayo matches, losing four games to Whawha, Black Rhinos (2-0), Manica Diamonds (1-0) and 3-0 against FC Platinum via the board room after the PSL disciplinary committee awarded three points on a 3-0 score-line for their abandoned match. The April 23 game was abandoned with the score-line at 1-1 after police fired teargas.

Bosso have played five out of Bulawayo draws against Tenax CS FC (0-0), Caps United (1-1), Triangle United (0-0), ZPC Kariba (0-0) and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Highlanders’ next away trip is to Harare where they will face Herentals. — @ZililoR