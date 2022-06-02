Beitbridge border opens modernised bus terminal to traffic

Travellers passing through the bus terminal that opened at the Beitbridge Border Post yesterday

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A NEW bus terminal constructed at Beitbridge Border Post under the ongoing US$300 million modernisation project officially opened to traffic yesterday, as part of the Government efforts to address barriers to regional and international trade.

Since the project started 18 months ago, border efficiency and the management system have been improving.

The border is being transformed in three phases under a 17-and-a-half year concession involving Government and Zimborders Consortium.

As part of the agreement, the consortium will manage the infrastructure and retain its investment through the collection of border user fees, while Government is offering land and technical services.

The project is being rolled out in three phases, development of the freight terminal, ICT facilities and roads in Phase 1; development of the buses terminals in Phase 2 and offsite works that include the upgrading of water and sanitation facilities in Beitbridge town in Phase 3.

Zimborders Consortium chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen said they had completed Phases 1 and 2 and the focus was now on the last phase of inland port works, which is the light vehicles terminal.

“Today we are launching Phase 2 of the Beitbridge modernisation project being the buses’ terminal. We went live at 8am and many buses and light vehicles are now transiting through this point. We phased the construction works to ensure that the civil works do not disturb the operations at this port of entry. Phase 1, being the freight terminal, ICT facilities, roads, and other ancillary works were completed in October last year,” said Mr Mr Diedrechsen.

He said the flow of commercial traffic had improved since October last year with trucks increasing from around 600 to 900 daily.

The official said they were hoping that the volume of commercial cargo would continue to increase especially upon completion of all the inland port works.

Mr Diedrechsen said they were now focusing on the construction of the light vehicles terminal that will be completed at the end of November.

“On the out-of-port works, we are almost completing the fire station, animal plant and quarantine, 11,4 megalitre water reservoir, sewer oxidation dam, and 220 staff houses. Most of these works will wind up in April next year. Now we are moving to Phase 3 which is the light vehicles terminal and we expect to complete this in November this year,” he said.

Mr Diedrechsen said transporters and travellers will not feel the pain of border user fees, since the cost will be offset by improving efficiencies.

The consortium’s general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube said they had employed over 1 600 Zimbabweans through the course of the project.

He said besides employment creation, the Beitbridge community will also benefit from key infrastructure being put in place that includes a fire station, a sewer oxidation dam, and improvement of water infrastructure that falls under the out-of-port works.

“There is an aspect of community beneficiation to this project. You will realise that we have created 1 600 jobs for Zimbabweans,” said Mr Ncube. “This does not only bring remuneration to the employees, but also skill transfers, considering that when the contractor is done, we will have a number of the locals who will have been empowered with a number of technical skills, they may use for life”.

He said they will continue to hire more people to carry out operations at the three border terminals, with 62 already hired to manage the bus terminal.

In separate interviews, truck drivers said they started witnessing changes in the turnaround times at the border.

“Since the opening of the new freight terminal that is dedicated to commercial cargo, we have noted an improvement,” said Mr Luckson Chikoto.

“We no longer spend three or five days crossing the border. Provided you have all the documents and have done pre-clearance you won’t spend more than three hours here. This means we can have more trips and more bonuses per month.”

Another driver, Mr Joseph Hlalo said most of them were now doing more trips which is critical considering that some salaries depend on the load drivers carry.

“We are happy with the changing state of affairs. In the past few years using the Beitbridge border was traumatising,” said Mr Hlalo.

He said they were hoping things could get even get better upon completion of all the civil works.

The chairperson of Beitbridge Business Expo, Dr Anna Muleya, commended Government for transforming the country and Sadc’s busiest inland port of entry and exit.

“I think it’s wonderful the border has been upgraded so beautifully with world-class facilities,” said Dr Muleya.

“It will make the entry into our town and the country at large something to be proud of. Now, I just hope the beautiful buildings mean functional systems and that the authorities will be able to have more control of the border and reduce crime and rent seeking activities.”

The acting head of Immigration Services (Beitbridge), Mr Trustworthy Manatsire recently said they had started seeing the benefits of the project, especially from the separation of traffic.

He said traffic separation was a key goal considering that the service will now be sector-based.

“You will note that previously as the Department of Immigration, we used to clear everyone at a single spot, including commercial truckers, pedestrians, buses, light vehicles, and transit traffic.

“But under this new setup, issues of border management and efficiency are improving as we seek to completely do away with congestion,” said Mr Manatsire. – @tupeyo