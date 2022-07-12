Berry Mr Zibo drops second album

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA musician Berry Mr Zibo and his outfit Induna Zedhale have released their second album titled Inyoka Lengxoza Feat All Nations. The album was recently launched through a live show at the Dip Sip in Johannesburg where Berry Mr Zibo shared the stage with Themba Boyoyo, Mokis Connection and Cross Dete Sounds.

The album has eight tracks, Kugwaqelwa mina, All Nations, Ngisazophila, Abazingeli Bamanje featuring Tom Tom and M3, Inyoka Yothango, Sebehlabe umgwazo, Inyoka Lengxoza and Piano.

Said Berry Mr Zibo: “All the songs were composed to heal and teach everyone about our roots and to protect our Ndebele language. That’s why I used deep Ndebele language so that my fans and listeners can take teachings from that.

“As my fan base is largely comprised of people from the Matabeleland region, I also saw it fit to have tracks with messages to encourage people to stop poaching as it destroys our muscle of domestic tourism,” he said.

Berry Mr Zibo added: “We’re going to have a homecoming launch of the album at my homestead in Lupane (Dandanda Bh 66) on September 26 where I want Lupane fans and community members to gather and celebrate the album,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire

