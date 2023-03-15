Best of Bulawayo: DJs Liz, Just Drey, Nospa for Vic Falls Carnival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THIS year’s Vic Falls Carnival will be all about local fanfare as the line-up is shaping up. DJs Just Drey, Nospa, Liz, hype-man Mtkay Ntwana, and house duo Reno Life are set to join an impressive line-up of acts billed to perform at Elephant Hills Resort and Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya in Livingstone, Zambia from April 28 to 30.

Local acts have been given the freedom to display their talent this time around, which is a change from previous years when invited artistes from outside Zimbabwe received the lion’s share of the spotlight and local artistes were in short supply.

Other artistes who have booked slots are DJ Oskido, Mi Casa, Nkosiminator from Vic Falls, Musa Keys, Enzo Ishall, Khoisan, Mac G & Sol, Anita Jaxson, Black Motion, LKG, Mafikizolo, Top Cheri, DJ Rimo, Jah Prayzah and 9umba Toss Mdoovar.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the local creatives who are preparing to grace the famed event. Mtkay Ntwana, an energetic dancer and MC who will be one of the MCs at the event promised a polished, high-octane performance for fun lovers.

“Obviously, I’m very excited about the opportunity to grace the stage of one of the biggest carnivals in Africa! Fun lovers must expect to receive the full Mtkay Ntwana experience full of energy and fireworks,” he said.

Mtkay Ntwana has warmed the stage for notable performers that include South Africa’s DBN Gogo, Bootle, Vigro Deep, Young Stunna and Scorpion Kings, and headlined big events like the HCM Festival and Kariba October.

House music duo, Reno Life, which consists of Mdast Khalfala (born Nigel Mathonsi) and Omllet (born Thamsanqa Bhebhe) expressed excitement at being included in this year’s carnival.

“We’re excited to finally grace the big stage and show the world what we’re all about. They (carnival attendees) are in for a good time as we’ll surely give them the best experience on the dance floor,” said Omllet.

The duo has in the past, opened for artistes such as OkMalumkoolkat, Scorpion Kings (Kabza and Maphorisa), Sjava, JazziQ, and Sun El Musician. They have also performed at the Munch & Sip event and guest-mixed for radio shows on ZiFM Stereo, Skyz Metro FM and Drums radio (UK).

DJ Wembinga, DJ Nospa who is not a new face in Vic Falls as he has played at several gigs there said:

“I’m super excited and humbled to be on that line-up. I’ve been pushing for a while and I promise a killer set. Vibes on vibes all the way.”

An excited DJ Liz said she felt as if the invite and recognition were long overdue.

“It still feels like a dream. I’m so honoured to be part of the line-up. It feels good to be recognised as a female DJ and to know that my work is seen out there and appreciated. We’re taking Amapiano to the carnival and promise good vibes only,” she shared.

Also on the line-up is another female DJ, Just Drey who has been enjoying bookings locally. One of her notable gigs was at last year’s Human Trafficking Awareness Dinner where South African artiste, Ami Faku was the guest act.

The Vic Falls Carnival which is in its 11th edition has been Zimbabwe’s flagship entertainment extravaganza for years as it attracts revellers from different parts of the globe. – @MbuleloMpofu