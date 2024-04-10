Beyond the battlefield: Remembering the unsung heroes of Zimbabwe’s liberation

Armed members of the Zanla patriotic front and their womenfolk at a ceasefire assembly point called Foxtrot, 130 miles south-west of Salisbury (now Harare), where they are waiting in a camp run by British troops before the Rhodesian general election. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S independence narrative is often dominated by the exploits of guerrilla fighters locked in combat with the Rhodesian forces. However, a more detailed understanding reveals the crucial role played by ordinary people and villagers, particularly in the rural areas, whose contributions were as vital as any bullet fired.

Their unseen sacrifices formed the bedrock of the liberation struggle.

Historian Terence Ranger highlights the centrality of pungwes, clandestine night-time gatherings held in villages.

These were not mere morale boosters; they were potent acts of defiance.

Under the cover of darkness, villagers would sing revolutionary songs, denounce the Rhodesian regime and pledge their support to the fighters.

The rhythmic chants and passionate speeches resonated far beyond the immediate gathering, serving as a powerful symbol of unity and resistance.

Historian, Ngwabi Bhebhe says these night vigils served multiple purposes: to boost the morale of freedom fighters, share information and strategise.

Ordinary people risked their safety by attending these gatherings, providing food, shelter and emotional support to guerrillas.

Beyond words of encouragement, villagers provided a lifeline for the guerrillas. Their homes became sanctuaries, offering safe havens from Rhodesian patrols.

As Takavarasha argues, “villagers were not passive recipients of the struggle; they actively participated by providing shelter, food and intelligence”.

Granaries became makeshift armouries, while freshly prepared meals fuelled the fighters’ struggle.

These acts, though seemingly mundane, were essential for the guerrillas’ survival and operational effectiveness.

The villagers’ commitment to secrecy and protection allowed the liberation movement to thrive.

The villagers’ contributions extended beyond material support. They became a crucial intelligence network. Living on the land, they possessed an intimate knowledge of the terrain, allowing them to warn guerrilla fighters of troop movements and potential ambushes. Ranger, highlights this by noting, “The nationalists depended heavily on local people for information about the enemy’s dispositions and activities.”

This vital intelligence often tipped the scales in favour of the guerrillas, allowing them to launch surprise attacks and evade capture.

By relaying critical information, villagers helped disrupt colonial forces and safeguarded the lives of freedom fighters.

Villagers sustained the liberation movement by providing food, clothing and medical supplies. Despite shortages and risks, they ensured that guerrillas had essential resources.

Historian, Blessing-Miles Tendi’s research sheds light on the intricate logistics network maintained by ordinary people. Their resilience allowed the struggle to endure.

When guerrillas were injured in battle, villagers stepped in as caregivers. They nursed wounds, tended to illnesses and provided emotional support.

These acts of compassion were critical for the survival of freedom fighters. The late Ranger’s exploration of peasant societies underscores the role of ordinary people in healing the wounded – this helped to boost morale and lifted the burden of care from the other guerrillas.

The price of such support was high. Villagers faced constant intimidation and brutal reprisals from the Rhodesian forces. Their homes were burned, livestock seized, and loved ones detained or disappeared. Yet, their spirit remained unbroken. As historian Ndlovu observes, “The resilience of the rural masses…became a critical factor in sustaining the struggle”. Their unwavering commitment, even in the face of immense hardship, fuelled the fight for freedom.

In a nutshell, the liberation of Zimbabwe was not solely achieved through military might. It was a collective triumph, woven from the sacrifices of countless ordinary people. Their stories deserve a prominent place in the national narrative. From the defiant songs sung at pungwes to the quiet acts of providing food and shelter, the villagers’ contributions were as vital as any bullet fired. They are a potent reminder that true liberation often emerges from the collective courage of the seemingly powerless.