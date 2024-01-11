Bhadilah gives back to community

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Beitbridge-based musician Bhadilah has embarked on a philanthropic initiative by launching a social responsibility campaign for his brand through an annual gig and a donation drive aimed at benefiting youngsters in the community.

The inaugural event, known as Bhadilah Homecoming, took place on New Year’s Day at Beitbridge rural in Siyoka/Ha-Siyoga.

The objective of this initiative was to enhance the visibility of the artiste’s brand and inspire young people to consider the creative sector as a viable business opportunity.

During the event’s first donation drive, school-going children in attendance received stationery, providing practical support to parents as schools reopened on Tuesday.

“The Bhadilah Homecoming 2024 event was launched in the village of Siyoka/Ha-Siyoga with the aim of giving back to the community and motivating young individuals to recognise that talent can indeed be a means of livelihood,” Bhadilah said.

He continued: “We distributed books to the youngsters as a way of giving back and we plan to make this an annual endeavour. The scope of donations will increase each year as we secure more sponsors.”

Bhadilah emphasised that these initiatives are part of his philanthropic work aimed at empowering Venda-speaking communities. He shared plans to run both the annual gig and the donation drive concurrently each year.

Explaining the genesis of the homecoming idea, Bhadilah said: “The concept of the Homecoming arose after I missed a show that I was booked for by a sound engineer from Siyoka.

“The show was scheduled for Christmas Day and due to some delays, I missed it. To compensate for that, I quickly thought of the Homecoming idea.

This inaugural event is just the beginning and I hope the subsequent ones will be even more significant.”

Looking ahead, Bhadilah revealed that he is working on an EP set for release later this year. The EP will showcase a mix of genres to highlight his versatility.

Additionally, he is planning to produce several music videos for his previous projects, starting with the Thoma Ngae music video, a song that has gained popularity in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.