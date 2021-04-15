Big plans for Uhuru celebrations

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence anniversary will be celebrated differently with a line-up of festivities to be held virtually in accordance with Covid-19 prevention regulations.

This year’s theme is “Zim @41 Together, Growing the Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society.”

Last year the Government resolved that Independence Day celebrations and other key national events will be held in rotation around the country’s 10 provinces. In the wake of Covid-19 however, the Government shelved the celebrations.

Announcing a number of events leading to Independence Day on Sunday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said President Mnangagwa will on the day, address the nation virtually.

“The President will address the nation at 1130hrs on the 18th of April 2021.This will be live on TV, all national radio stations and on online platforms. There will be repeats later on both radio and TV,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

In the afternoon on Independence Day, Minister Mutsvangwa said Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will be the guest of honour as Zimbabwe football giants Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC lock horns for the Independence Trophy at the National Sports Stadium.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no fans will be permitted into the stadium and Zimbabweans will watch the clash of the giants live on ZTV.

“Dynamos and Highlanders will battle it out for honours of the Independence Trophy on 18 April 13:00hrs. The event will be closed to the general public and once again only 50 officials and team members will be allowed.

“The Independence Trophy will be presented by Hon VP Dr CGDN Chiwenga, who will be the guest of honour. Once again ZBC TV and radio will cover the event live,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

On Independence eve, Minister Mutsvangwa said the President’s wide-ranging interview will be televised on ZTV and ZTN.

“His Excellency, the President has given a wide-ranging Interview to State Media. This will be screened on the ZTV and on ZTN on the 17th of April 2021 at 2030 hours. This will also be featured at the same time on national radios and online platforms for our Diaspora audience,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said on the same day, an Independence Virtual Gala will be held and will be broadcast live on national television.

“This year there will be an Independence Gala that will be held virtually, and people can watch on the eve from 6PM to 6AM the next day.

“A Virtual Concert will be held on the eve of the Independence Day. This will avail citizens an opportunity to make merry, while in the safe confines of their homes. Artists are billed to perform from 17 April 18:00hrs to 18 April 06:00hrs. The welfare of the artists is of paramount importance hence, only 50 people will be at the venue.

“The Police will ensure that only crew and artists will have access to the venue. Further to this, preventative and precautionary Covid-19 protocols will be observed thorough out including sanitisation of equipment, frequent hand washing, wearing of masks and social distancing,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Outside the venue there will be a fireworks display, she said.

“At midnight there will a fireworks display launch from the HICC. Those in nearby suburbs can witness this display in the comfort of their residential parameters. ZBC will also cover this event for the benefit of the nation,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Other celebrations lined up around the country, Minister Mutsvangwa said, include a Children’s Party where 50 kids from the country’s 10 provinces will be hosted at the State House.

“The Children’s Party is going to be held on the evening of the 17th of April 2021. The main event will take place at State House in Harare.

50 Children will come from all provinces to State House. There will be 25 boys and 25 girls who are coming to Harare tomorrow (today) at 14:00hrs. Measures will be in place to keep the children safe.

“There will also be provincial parties happening across all other provinces in the country led by Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The National Attire Design Competition is in its penultimate stage with designers from the country’s 10 provinces battling it out in the national finals.

“Following the launch of the national dress fabric by His Excellency, the President, on 19 December 2020, Provincial competitions were held across the country with designers coming up with designs for all Zimbabweans to wear and style the national dress fabric. Therefore, there will be a function this Friday, at the HICC, where the Provincial winners will contest against each other for the award of best National Design. This event is the culmination of the hard work and initiative by the First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, working with the Ministry of Women’s Affairs Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Another highlight will be the Online Youth Business Forum where several ministers will be engaging the youth in chatrooms.

“There is a lot of focus on the Youth in our commemorations as the youth represent the future. There will be an online Youth Business Forum Celebrating our 41st Independence.

“The Business Forum is going to take place in seven chatrooms. Different Ministers will be engaging the youths on youth interests in different sectors of the economy.

Chatroom 1 — Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation — Hon Dr K Coventry, Chatroom 2 — Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small and Medium Enterprises — Honourable Dr S Nyoni, Chatroom 3 — Ministry of Transport, Communication and Infrastructural Development — Transport and Construction, Chatroom 4 — Ministry of Mines and Mining Development — Honourable W Chitando, Chatroom 5 – Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement — Honourable Dr AJ Masuka, Chatroom 6 — Ministry of Environment, Climate Change Tourism Hospitality Industry — Honourable M Ndlovu and Chatroom 7 — Ministry of Industry and Commerce Manufacturing — Honourable SI Nzenza.

“Login details to enter the chatrooms will be provided to different youth groups,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.