Billiat, Mahachi head for Dynamos

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have laid a bold marker on their 2024 ambitions after luring former Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat, who is expected to sign for them at the end of this week.

Billiat has been without a team since June last year when his deal with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs expired.

He refused to sign another contract offered to him by Amakhosi as it had substantial reductions in wages.

He has failed to attract interest from any other club across Limpopo despite reported considerations by SuperSport, Cape Town City, and Richards Bay.

But the flamboyant forward is heading back to Zimbabwe with the Glamour Boys his next destination.

”Zimpapers Sport ‘can reveal that all things being equal, the 33-year-old Aces Youth Soccer Academy product will land in the country tomorrow and head straight to DeMbare to pen the deal.

Everything, including his salary which will be the highest across the league, by a significant margin, has been agreed and he could be available for the Glamour Boys’ season-opening Castle Challenge Cup tie against Ngezi Platinum Stars on February 24 at Baobab.

He will wear Jersey Number 12 at the Harare Giants.

An impeccable source at the Glamour Boys revealed yesterday that Billiat’s deal was as good as done.

“It’s almost done,” he said.

“If you recall well, Dynamos have previously tried to sound Billiat out but it has been all in vain.

“But early this week, Billiat sent an emissary to the club and a contract for him has since been prepared.

“Billiat will be in the country on Thursday to conclude the deal. He will wear Jersey Number 12.”

The former Warriors star who has blazed a trail across the continent after his mesmerising performances in Mamelodi Sundowns’ colours, who he helped win the CAF Champions League in 2016, is expected to be the answer to Dynamos’ problems.

The Glamour Boys will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup this year after winning the Chibuku Super Cup last term and they will be praying that Billiat’s continental experience helps them navigate the terrain.

The Harare giants are also searching for a first league title since 2014 with Billiat’s impending availability expected to help them attain that goal.

At the moment the Genesis “Kaka” Mangombe team has just two wingers of note Issah Sadiki and Keith Madera.

They don’t have outstanding goal-scorers and Billiat, who is one of the best-scoring wingers across the continent can bring value to the country’s most supported team.

It will be interesting to see how it goes especially given that Billiat was given his top-flight derby by Caps United under their current coach Lloyd Chitembwe back in 2010 before he was snapped by Ajax Cape Town.

Meanwhile, his former Warriors teammate Kuda Mahachi, who also made a huge impression plying his trade for Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport in South Africa is also keen to join Dynamos.

He was recently released by Ghana Premiership side Medeama just five months into his 12-month contract and he is already back in the country.

With his former club Chicken Inn shutting the door in his face, the winger is understood to be in contact with key Dynamos officials who have okayed negotiations between him and the team.

Zimpapers Sports also has it on good authority that Mahachi has principally agreed to get the same salary that the cur-rent highest earners on the team are taking home.

He is expected to visit Harare from his Bulawayo base in the coming few days and should everything go according to plan, the two former Warriors wingers might end up re-uniting at the Glamour Boys.

Mahachi had his contract terminated by SuperSport last year at the height of his court case involving accusations of child abuse.

Although he was cleared of any wrongdoing, the damaging allegations left him almost down under in terms of his football career.