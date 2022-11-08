Binga Academy up preparations for Mai Hondo Soccer tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BINGA Football Academy have upped their preparations for the annual sixth edition of the Mai Hondo Soccer Tournament on December 16 and 17 in Mutare.

Founder of the academy Pride Ngwenya said preparations for the competition are on course though he called on well-wishers to assist the side financially.

“We are appealing to those who can help us to chip in so that we can acquire soccer boots and kits for our team. We are excited to have been invited for this tournament and it is our hope that we excel,” said Ngwenya.

Preliminary matches will be played at venues in Sakubva, Dangamvura, Showground and Hobhouse.

The top eight teams from Mutare Junior League together with visiting teams from Binga, Chipinge, Buhera, Mutasa, Harare Masvingo and Rusape will participate in the tournament.

The objectives of the tournament are to develop junior soccer in Zimbabwe and to foster good positive youth development.

The vision is to have a well-developed junior soccer system that produces well rounded players.

In addition to soccer development, the tournament focuses on positive youth development. In that vein we work with youth focused organisations that provide services at the tournament such as anti- drug abuse services, HIV/AIDS awareness and education, sexual and reproductive health awareness and services, and prevention of gender-based violence awareness.

