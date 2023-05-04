Binga Pirates play first match

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HAVING failed to fulfil their opening two Zifa Southern Region Division One fixtures owing to financial troubles, Binga Pirates are expected to play their first match of the season this weekend.

Binga Pirates will kick-start their campaign against Mountain Climbers at Luveve Stadium B Arena on Saturday. The Binga-based club owed Zifa more than US$1 000 which they have managed to clear and are set to now resume action.

The Binga Pirates situation resulted in Zifa Southern Region placing Indosakusa and Sabona Mzilikazi on standby in case Binga failed to affiliate.

Zifa Southern Region board member finance Tizirayi Luphahla said Binga Pirates are now in good standing.

“They have paid the required dues and they should fulfill their fixture this coming weekend,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Binga Pirates management launched a “save the club” to mobilise resources.

The management said they are open to individuals in and outside Zimbabwe who are willing to help the team secure permanent sponsorship.

The Zifa Southern Region Division One League is made up of teams from Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces, meaning Binga Pirates will need resources to travel for games in Hwange, Victoria Falls, Turk Mine, and the City of Kings.

No team in Binga has ever played First Division football.

In 2017, little-known Lunda FC from Binga qualified to play First Division soccer, but bailed out as a result of a lack of sponsorship.

Fixtures

Adachi v Mosi Rovers (White City Stadium), DRC Utd Ajax Hotspurs (Mpumalanga), Talen Vision v Indlovu Iyanyatehela (Filabusi), Makhandeni Pirates v Zim Saints (White City B Arena), CIWU v ZPC Hwange (White CIty B Arena), Jordan Sinnott v Ratanag (Filabusi), Casmyn v Arenel (Turk Mine), Main Line v Bosso 90 (Plumtree), Mountain Climbers v Binga Pirates (Luveve B Arena)