Black Rhinos midfielder Walter Sande trains with Highlanders

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos and Black Rhinos midfielder Walter Sande is training with Highlanders hoping to impress the coaches before the local transfer window closes at the end of March.

Sande previously turned out for Dynamos before joining Black Rhinos at the beginning of 2020.

The 30-year-old defensive linkman was part of the training session held at White City Stadium on Tuesday.

New signings Stanley Ngala, Rahman Kutsanzira and goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi also took part in the training session with their new teammates.

“Nothing is official yet. We are having a look at Sande and we will see how it goes. As of now he is just training with the team,” said Bosso head coach Mandla Mpofu. – @innocentskizoe