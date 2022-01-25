Bleckhit rebrands to Bleckhit_Lunga

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

QINISO rap musician Bleckhit has rebranded to Bleckhit Lunga in a move that is part of his strategy to grow his brand.

The artiste who has been in the game for quite some time, but only managed to make a meaningful breakthrough last year has also put out an annual plan that will see him drop a number of singles and an EP.

The first single is set to be released on Valentine’s Day.

Said Bleckhit_Lunga whose song Uthando is a must listen to: “As I’ve rebranded, I’ll start off the year by releasing a love track titled Loveable on February 14. It features Agenda Maphosa and is being produced by Alie Keys from Family Tree. This is a love song that talks about lovers complementing each other,” he said.

Bleckhit_Lunga said he will test his versatility when he drops a gospel track titled #A Sinner (Izono) that features Siza Mdlongwa. In the second quarter of the year, he is set to release an EP titled Love Bites and Heart Breaks. – @mthabisi_mthire