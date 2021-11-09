Body found with gunshot wound in Beitbridge

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds to the head at the confluence of Limpopo River and Umzingwane River in Beitbridge, police have said.

The body of the unidentified man was found on Saturday next to five spent cartridges and a knife, police tweeted.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred in Beitbridge where a body of a male adult was found at the confluence of Limpopo River and Mzingwane River on 06/11/21.

“The body had a gunshot wound on the back, swollen face and some blisters. a 9mm live round, 5x9mm spent cartridges, flick knife and a torch were recovered at the scene. The body was conveyed to Beitbridge hospital for post-mortem,” tweeted the police.

The police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect and assist in the identification of the body.

-Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi