Bosso appoints CEO

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have confirmed Ronald Moyo as substantive chief executive officer, taking over from Nhlanhla Dube, whose contract expired in December last year.

According to Highlanders, Moyo emerged as the best candidate for the job among nine people that were gunning for the post.

Those interviewed for the job include ex-Bosso defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, former Ingwebu marketing and sales manager Prosper Ncube, Pilate Mahlangu, Nkululeko Ndlovu, Tongai Dodo, Nqobile Ngulube, Francis Mpofu and Raymond Gonte.

Highlanders’ secretary-general Morgen Dube confirmed Moyo’s appointment yesterday.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to inform all its members, fans, sponsors and partners, and all other stakeholders that Ronald Moyo is the new Highlanders Football club substantive chief executive officer.

This development is a result of a rigorous process which the club undertook in search of a substantive head of secretariat from January 2022.

“Moyo, the club’s communications and media officer since 2018, has been acting CEO since October (2021) and emerged the best candidate for the post whose advertisement attracted nine other applicants.

He will officially assume office on the first of April 2022, though he is and has been acting in that capacity. Ikhethwa ematholeni!” read Dube’s statement.

Moyo’s duties will include implementing decisions of the executive committee, making sure that the club’s offices are adequately equipped and manned by appropriately skilled personnel.

He’s also expected to transform the club into a sustainable business that can survive in the absence of sponsorship and generate revenue.

Delighted with his appointment, Moyo said: “It’s a privilege and honour. All being said and done, it’s not about the elevation, it’s about what we need to achieve as a team. We are looking forward to the challenges and experiences.” — @ZililoR