Bosso-Caps United to headline Chibuku super cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE clash between Highlanders and Caps United will headline the Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal ties to be held on the weekend of 23-24 September.

The venues for the matches are still to be advised.

The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s premier knock-out competition with the winner guaranteed a ticket to the Caf

Confederations Cup Competition.

Fixtures

Herentals v Ngezi Platinum

FC Platinum v Dynamos

Highlanders FC v Caps United FC

Chicken INN FC v Black Rhinos