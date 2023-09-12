Bosso-Caps United to headline Chibuku super cup
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
THE clash between Highlanders and Caps United will headline the Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal ties to be held on the weekend of 23-24 September.
The venues for the matches are still to be advised.
The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s premier knock-out competition with the winner guaranteed a ticket to the Caf
Confederations Cup Competition.
Fixtures
Herentals v Ngezi Platinum
FC Platinum v Dynamos
Highlanders FC v Caps United FC
Chicken INN FC v Black Rhinos
