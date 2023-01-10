Bosso cash in on Msendami

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s protégé Daniel Msendami, who is making waves in Botswana has seen his loan spell culminating in a permanent move to the ambitious Jwaneng Galaxy, with the winger reportedly sold for US$12 000.

A product of Highlanders’ junior development, Bosso 90, the winger moved to Jwaneng Galaxy in August last year on a loan deal that was to expire in December with an option for a permanent move.

Daniel Msendami front row second from left in Jwaneng Galaxy lineup

Impeccable sources revealed that Msendami moved for US$12 000, with Bosso setting sell-on clauses should the player attract interest and move away from Jwaneng Galaxy in the future. The funds have already been paid to Amahlolanyama.

Highlanders confirmed that the player has permanently joined Jwaneng Galaxy, but declined to comment on the figures involved.

“Daniel Msendami’s move was initially a loan move with Jwaneng Galaxy having the option to buy him permanently. They exercised that right before his initial loan contract expired. He is now a Jwaneng Galaxy player. We wish him all the best in his new home,” said Highlanders communications and marketing Officer Nozibelo Maphosa.

On Sunday, Msendami put up a Man-of-the-Match display as Jwaneng Galaxy drew 1-1 with champions Gaborone United at the Botswana National Stadium to keep their title hopes alive. They are second on the table with 24 points, two points away from log leaders Gaborone United after 10 games.

Daniel Msendami Jwaneng Galaxy action

That Msendami moved to Botswana directly from Division One, as he had been on loan at Vubachikwe in Gwanda who compete in the Central Region is likely to inspire other junior players at Bosso that it’s possible to make a break elsewhere without turning out for the first team.

The figure that Msendami moved for is more than what was paid for Dynamos’ winger Bill Antonio who reportedly joined Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Yellow-Red KV Mechelen for 10 000 euros, which is about US$10 700 as of yesterday’s rate.

However, Antonio’s stakes could rise if he meets certain demands stated in his clauses.

Our sister paper, H-Metro reported that a fixed transfer fee of 10 000 euro (ten thousand euro) excluding VAT, if applicable, payable within 40 days after receipt of the ITC by KVM.

In addition to the fixed transfer fee, if Antonio achieves 10 kick-offs in Jupiler Pro League, 25 000 euro (twenty-five thousand euro) will be paid within 30 days after reaching the target.

Another 25 000 euro will be released if Antonio makes 30 kick-offs of the Jupiler Pro League.

If Antonio moves to another club, his handlers, Prince Edward Academy are entitled to 10 percent of the transfer fee paid to KVM.

It could not be established how much percentage figures have been written as conditional fees for Msendami. — @ZililoR