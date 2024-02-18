Bosso, Chiefs reserve sides play to a stalemate

Innocent Kurira At Luveve Stadium

Highlanders 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

A last minute arrangement saw Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs reserve sides play to a goalless draw in a lunch time kick-off on Sunday just before the main friendly match pitting the same opponents.

Initially, the two sides were meant to play a single encounter but coaches from both sides are said to have pleaded to powers that be to give more players game time resulting in the scheduling of the curtain raiser match.

Highlanders fielded the likes of new signing Brian Mlotshwa, Andrew Tandi, Calvin Chigonero and Prince Ndlovu in the reserve side which was dominated by a number of players from the Bosso 90 development side.

Chiefs had the likes of Miguel Feldman, Donald Katsande, Mpilwende Dube in their reserve side.

The first half was largely dominated by Bosso who had a fair share of chances coming their way but they could not utilise them. Chiefs had an improved second half but nothing could seperate the two sides at the end of regulation time.

-@innocentskizoe