Bosso executive committee, more ex board members make donations to club

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Two members of the Highlanders executive committee, chairman Jonfet Sibanda, treasurer Donald Ndebele as well as two former board members are among people that have donated varying amounts since the club made a public fund appeal last week.

Former board chairman Mgcini Nkolomi, one of Bosso’s all weather partners, his former colleague in the board who has also since left his post, Ndumiso Davies Sibanda heeded the whatsapp appeal launched by the badly off shape, financially, Bulawayo giants.

Ndebele said while they are still off the targeted figures, the campaign was moving in the right direction.

“We are not doing badly but we are still far from target,” said Ndebele.

The whatsapp appeal has seen concerned members and supporters from all corners of the country including media practitioners as well as people from outside the borders like South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Guinea, United States of America, Britain, Australia among other countries all coming together to try and bail Highlanders. Another former board member retired colonel Thomas Ngwenya made his contribution yesterday.

The fundraising campaign is running under hashtag #Bosso,OurHeritage,OurPride.