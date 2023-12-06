Bosso fret over player contracts

Innocent Kurira, innocent. [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS have started talks with at least six senior team players whose contracts lapse at the end of the month.

Defender Mbongeni Ndlovu, Soccer Star of the Year finalist Andrew Mbeba, Andrew Tandi, Ray Lunga, Rahman Kutsanzira and Brighton Manhire are among the list of players who have their contracts running out at the end of this month.

The players had been kept guessing about their future.

“The club has started talking to the players. The club wants to extend the expiring contracts though it is not yet clear what position they will take in regard to striker Calvin Chigonero and midfielder Elshamar Farasi who were on loan from Talen Vision and Bulawayo City respectively,” said the source.

Already, Ndlovu is being heavily linked with league champions Ngezi Platinum and Bosso risks losing the player for free if they fail to tie him down.

FC Platinum are the other club said to be having an interest in Ndlovu.

Ngezi Platinum who will be participating in the CAF Champions League have already indicated they will be going into the market to bolster their squad and may pose a serious threat to Bosso.

Mbeba is also believed to be on the radar of several local teams with Ngezi Platinum and Chisumbanje outfit Green Fuel believed to be having an interest in the national team defender.

Quizzed on the progress with player negotiations, Bosso communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa said:” Unfortunately we cannot disclose such to the public, as this is between an employer and employee.”

Highlanders on Monday confirmed they will be parting ways with coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Torres who have already left the country for Portugal.

The duo’s contracts are due to expire on December 31.

Highlanders have not given light on their replacements and the future of the rest of the technical team which includes Madinda Ndlovu and Joel Luphahla who served under Brito as assistant coaches.

