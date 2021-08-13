Bosso in Swedish partnership

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have entered into yet another partnership, this time with a Sweden headquartered organisation specialising in corporate gifts, Bonne Marque.

Bonne Marque, with a branch in Bulawayo, has been licensed to produce and sell Highlanders branded products such as travelling flasks, whimsy mugs, watches, pens and note books, among other items.

In a brief statement announcing the latest development, Bosso urged its multitudes of supporters to support the initiative, which in turn will translate into revenue for the institution.

“We are pleased to announce that we have licensed Bonne Marque to produce and sell the following Highlanders branded products: whimsy mugs, travelling flasks, sports watches, notebooks and pens. Support the initiative, support the club,” said Highlanders in a message on their social media timelines.

Bonne Marque becomes the seventh organisation now in partnership with Bosso after insurance giant Nyaradzo Funeral Services, bottled water company Arenel, vehicle licensing and insurance provider Sanctuary Insurance, Bonique Perfumes, Eyethu Fruit and Veg as well as kit supplier On the Ball Looks.

Value for such arrangements is premised on the movement of goods and services through patronage by members and supporters, a vehicle which Highlanders has in abundance.

At a time that Highlanders find themselves without any principal sponsor after NetOne pulled out last year, and with football in abyss, such deals have the capacity and ability to extricate the club from financial challenges it’s currently facing.

A few weeks ago, the executive launched a public fundraising appeal which has to date received a favourable response.