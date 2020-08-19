Bosso in talks to drill another borehole at clubhouse

A tractor works at the Highlanders Clubhouse in this file picture

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A local car dealership (name supplied) has offered to drill a borehole and fix irrigation at the Highlanders clubhouse.

The dealership, which also services motor vehicles, has been waiting for Highlanders to respond to its offer that should complement the other borehole.

A faulty water pump has affected revamping of training grounds at the Highlanders’ clubhouse, forcing landscapers to temporarily halt the project, whose initial deadline was moved from June to next month.

This is the second time the project has been suspended after the Covid-19 enforced lockdown in March.

Sources said the dealership and Bosso talks are at an advanced stage.

“There are a few loose ends to tie up before the deal goes through. The club and the dealership should be winding up the deal soon,” said the source.

The car dealership deal, according to sources, will not affect the intended pump fixing initiative that is being planned by Bosso supporters.

Work at the clubhouse appeared on course in June, with the landscaper re-planting lawn that was affected when the project was temporarily halted by the lockdown.

Lack of maintainance during the Covid-19 lockdown when grounds personnel were restricted to their homes affected the lawn that had been planted.

The pump collapsed at a time hired grounds specialists had started tendering the grass quarter way through the first of three fields.

There are three standard size training grounds at the clubhouse.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo said the project was now behind schedule and will resume once they fix the pump.

“What has stalled the progress is that the borehole pump has ceased to function, but it is being worked on, with operations resuming once it’s fixed,” said Moyo.

Bosso embarked on the process to rehabilitate the clubhouse in February, as part of plans to save substantial costs in training fees.

Highlanders paid the full amount of $380 000 for restoration of the clubhouse training grounds being done by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) nursery and parks department.

After completion, one field will be reserved for first team use, with the junior teams using the other two fields for training sessions and home games.

Once they are done with the lawn, Highlanders will erect advertising boards around the clubhouse as part of revenue generation.

According to club sources, about 10 corporates have already pledged to use the Highlanders advertising billboards. — @ZililoR