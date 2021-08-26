Bosso introduce branded canvas shoes

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC revved up their merchandise range with the launch of branded canvas shoes on Thursday.

The shoes come in two different black and white versions and are on sale at the Highlanders clubhouse and offices.

More selling outlets will be announced with time.

Bosso partnered Bulawayo-based Anzisha Marketing in the project.

Bosso will get 20 percent from the sale of every pair.

The shoes, called iCanvas YeBosso, retails at US$25.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said introduction of the shoes was aimed at reviving their revenue streams in the wake of the Covid-19 meltdown.

“We have been working on this project for a while. Our focus has been to leverage our brand. The value of our brand is on the strength of its history. What we have done in the past two years is to aggressively promote alliances with business and cooperates in commerce so we can supply products and equipment to our fans and followers,” said Dube.

“While there is no football, there is still a club brand and sentiment. This is a Highlanders branded shoe manufactured for Highlanders. With football not being played, you have to focus on the business side of things.

“This shoe is synonymous with our players and fans like. The shoe has been in our culture. Bosso is a culture and we are looking forward to seeing it do well in the market. We cannot mourn over our past similar projects, but we will seek to create more,” he said.

He said they’ll add more colours depending on market demand.

A fortnight ago Bosso entered into another partnership with a Sweden headquartered organisation specialising in corporate gifts, Bonne Marque.

This came after they had entered into a partnership with a local cosmetics manufacturing company Bonique Perfumes in which the club will also get 20 percent of product sales.

Bosso’s other partners include Arenel, Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance and Sanctuary Insurance. – @innocentskizoe