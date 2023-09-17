Bosso return to winning ways

Nkosilathi Sibanda At Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders FC 2-0 Yadah Stars FC

Highlanders FC celebrated a win against visiting Yadah Stars in a Castle Lager Premiership match played at Barbourfields this afternoon in which they missed a glut of chances.

More goals could have come Highlanders’ way had they been precise in front of goal and shown the hunger for the title.

Bosso were so good at having all the ball possession but were found wanting upfront. Their biggest let down was failure to convert.

They put up a good show in front of their of late disappointed supporters, and as has been the norm, they settled for what was a slim win.

The first goal was scored by defender Mbongeni Ndlovu in the 36th minute.

At the stroke of full time, just as when everyone was packing, substitute Washington Navaya sealed the day, after he nodded home a fine delivery from the right flank, to send the Bosso faithful in celebratory mood.

For the better part of the day, Highlanders, by their standards had a better share of thechances.

Their search for a second goal continued but could not yield anything. That made the game all exciting and kept spectators on the edge.

Highlanders took a good route toward goal using Chigumira on the right flank.

Yadah were away and seemingly content with trying to catch Highlanders on the counter.

Yadah goalkeeper Marshal Takarinda was the busier of the two goalkeeepers.

The introduction of young Calvin Chigonero and Prince Ndlovu for Highlanders, deep into the second half added some more firepower to the Bulawayo football giants.

With Yadah getting several fresh legs introduced in the second half, they found Bosso a difficult nut to crack.

Highlanders:

Ariel Sibanda, Marvelous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, (Manhire 84′ ) Ray Lunga (P Ndlovu 70′) , McKinnon Mushore, Andrew Mbeba, Elsharmar Farasi (C Chigonero 70′), Mason Mushore (W Navaya 84′) , Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube,

Subs:

Andrew Tandi, Rahman Kutsanzira, Calvin Chigonero, Brighton Manhire, Prince Ndlovu, Raphael Pitisi, Gillian Nyathi, Washington Navaya

Yadah:

Marshal Kakarinda, Prosper Kafelapanjila (N Mlilo 80′), King Nadolo, Clive Mandivei, Brian Kadamanja, Marvelous Faranando, Anotidaishe Gwatidzo, Blessed Ndereki (R Chifura 54′) , Junior Zindoga ( C Moffat 84′), Jerry Chipangura, Lennox Mucheto

Subs:

Takunda Vareta, Tanaka Chikumba, Panashe Nyabunga, Russel Chifura, Tawanda Musariri, Charles Moffat, Emmanuel Saidi, Innocent Masiwa, Ndlenkosi Mlilo, Deivid Brito, Juan Farias