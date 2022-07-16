Bosso revival: Roadshows return

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EXCITEMENT among Highlanders’ supporters has returned following exciting displays by the team since Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito took over the reins as head coach last month.

So excited are the fans that they are planning a massive roadshow to Gweru today for Bosso’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against bottom club Whawha at Ascot Stadium.

Bosso go into today’s match with their tails wagging following last Sunday’s 3-0 demolition of Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium.

It is the patience in their build-ups, the free expression of players, technical fluidity and beautiful goals Highlanders have scored under Brito that have made their fans to believe again that the good times are back.

Brito has been in charge for only three games; the 3-2 win over Black Rhinos, 1-1 stalemate against Ngezi Platinum Stars and last Sunday’s win over Manica Diamonds. Bosso’s dominance in that game seems to have convinced their supporters’ groups to revive their yesteryear like colourful roadshows.

A flier has been sent out on Highlanders’ social media groups that the roadshow will start at 10am from Tredgold Building before they assemble at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 8th Avenue, and then leave for the club house where the roadshow to Gweru will start.

“There’s excitement in our Bosso family. Everyone wants to witness and enjoy the good times we’ve been missing.

When we went to Ngezi, we had a number of people driving there from Bulawayo and Harare, but I think this Whawha game will be big. There are a lot of groups coordinating their travelling arrangements.

“So, while calling for people to travel safely, we’re also reminding our supporters to get to Gweru early and be on their best behaviour and accept whatever result. We’ve got a feeling we’ll bring maximum points,” said Shamiso Ncube, a Highlanders supporter.

In Harare, Bosso fans will meet at Longchen Plaza at 9am.

“Let’s paint the City of Progress (Gweru) black and white. We meet at Longchen Plaza and those driving please come to the meeting place so that we drive as a convoy. No to pitch invasion or throwing of missiles,” reads the Harare supporters’ poster.

After the match, Highlanders players and the technical staff will hold a meet the fans’ session at Downtown in Gweru.

Bosso held a similar session at the club house after last week’s game against Manica Diamonds. — @ZililoR