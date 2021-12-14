Bosso strategise in Vic Falls

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders executive and board of directors will today fly to Victoria Falls for a four-day strategic workshop meant to unlock the value of the club.

The workshop is being organised by the club’s principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings, who will also foot all expenses, according to a club source.

“The Sakunda Holdings deal is for three years as everyone knows, but it looks like these guys want to leave the club in a healthy and self-sustaining position and this workshop is therefore meant to afford the executive and board to come up with concrete self-sustaining strategies post Sakunda Holdings sponsorship,” said the source.

The resolutions from the workshop will then be tabled before members at next year’s annual general meeting, which will either adopt or reject them.

Highlanders acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo could neither confirm nor deny the four-day strategic workshop in the resort city.

“I am sorry, I have nothing to say,” he said.

However, Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that the flight is this morning and yesterday all those travelling went for their Covid-19 tests to ensure that the workshop will not be a super spreader of the virus.

Highlanders’ captain Ariel Sibanda will also be part of the travelling party.