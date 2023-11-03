Bosso target strong finish

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC coach Baltemar Brito has said his side is ready to give their all in the remaining five league games starting with the battle of the cities against CAPS United that is set for Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Based on the present form, CAPS United are the better side heading into the game though that does not matter in games of this magnitude.

The two giants will clash at Emagumeni which was the venue for their first-leg encounter.

CAPS United was the home side in the game that Highlanders won 2-1 as it was then using Barbourfields as its home ground. The two teams met again at the same venue in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals in which the Green Machine knocked Bosso out of the competition after a 5-3 penalty shootout.

The two sides had played to a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time.

Ahead of the weekend’s clash, Bosso have not won in their last six games.

CAPS United on the other hand have won three of their last six games, losing twice and managing one draw.

Brito said their aim was now to finish the season on a high note.

“After not so good results, what is important is to refresh the mind. Now people are confident going into the last five games. Everyone will do their best to finish in a respectable position on the table,” said Brito.

He said the mood in the club’s camp has been positive despite the team going through a difficult spell.

“The atmosphere even with the bad results has been good. The players came with the motivation to work and learn. We cannot complain. The people came and they were always available to fight for a position in the team.

After the CAPS game, Highlanders will engage in an away trip to the Lowveld where they are due to meet Triangle United.

After that the Bulawayo football giants will then play Herentals before they fight it out against Manica Diamonds on the road. Bosso will conclude their 2023 season campaign with a home tie against log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Week 30 Fixtures

Saturday: Green Fuel vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Green Fuel), Chicken Inn vs FC Platinum (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets vs Triangle (NSS), Sheasham vs Manica Diamonds (Bata), Simba Bhora vs Herentals (Baobab)

Sunday: Dynamos vs Black Rhinos (NSS), Hwange vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery), Highlanders vs Caps United (Barbourfields), Yadah vs Kariba (Baobab)