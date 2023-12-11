BossWadaz’s “Rudo Nderwevaviri” single dominates ZimDancehall charts

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

ZimDancehall sensation, Wadiwa Masaraure, widely recognised as BossWadaz, has electrified the music scene with his recent release, “Rudo Nderwevaviri”. The track, unveiled last month, is swiftly becoming a hallmark of BossWadaz’s musical prowess, captivating audiences and making waves within the ZimDancehall realm.

The song is centered around the essence of maintaining pure and sacred love between two individuals without external interference. It addresses the challenges and complexities that often plague modern relationships and marriages.

BossWadaz, expressing his perspective on the song, shared, “I believe in preserving the sanctity of love between two people, free from the complications of third-party involvement.”

The track has garnered significant acclaim on various social media platforms, with a TikTok challenge featuring prominent figures like Mama Vee from Mhosva TV, Madam Boss, DJ Shugeta, Denzel, Patience Tapiwa, Magic Wacho, and Hatipere. The challenge has amassed an impressive 150 000 views in just 10 days, solidifying its status as the most trending song in Bulawayo.

Produced by BmC the Wizard at Play On Studios, the song’s resonance with audiences is evident in its positive reception.

BossWadaz expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from the local social media community and acknowledged the backing of influential personalities and media houses like Nash TV.

The music video, shot and directed by Brooklyn Films International, complements the infectious rhythm of “Rudo Nderwevaviri”.

BossWadaz, originally from Mashonaland and now based in Bulawayo, has been a notable figure in the music industry since 2018. With 13 singles to his credit, the artiste has collaborated with renowned talents such as Ma9nine and T-Gonzi.

As “Rudo Nderwevaviri” continues its ascent on the music charts, BossWadaz stands at the forefront of Bulawayo’s vibrant music scene, leaving an indelible mark with his compelling and resonant compositions.

– @TashaMutsiba