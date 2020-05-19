Botswana Gvt bails out football clubs, players

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Botswana government has availed funds to assist its football clubs and players as part of mitigatory measures against the Covid-19 pandemic that has grounded sporting activities.

According to the press release by the Botswana Football Association, Premier League clubs will each get 40 000 pula while each of the clubs’ players will be paid a stipend of 2 500 pula backdating from April to next month with those playing in Division One getting 1 500 pula.

Botswana Football Association president Maclean Letshwiti confirmed the development which he said was for the purposes of cushioning the effects of the pandemic on the socio-economic lifestyles of players and technical members of their clubs.